Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,891 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 864 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 1,926.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 608 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 86.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 224.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 45,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.73 per share, for a total transaction of $4,182,586.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,352,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,620,121.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock opened at $104.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.65. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $81.11 and a one year high of $111.02.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NSIT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Insight Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

