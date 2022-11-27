Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,553 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HI. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 263.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hillenbrand stock opened at $48.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.08. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.16 and a 52 week high of $54.15.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

