Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,625 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Boise Cascade by 856.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 68.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 258.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

NYSE:BCC opened at $73.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 3.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $55.14 and a fifty-two week high of $85.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.18.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $1.07. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 53.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous None dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 2.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BCC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Boise Cascade from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.25.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.