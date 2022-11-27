Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Shares Down 3.9%

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) was down 3.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.44 and last traded at $4.47. Approximately 9,043 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,314,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Navitas Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

Navitas Semiconductor Trading Down 4.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.26. The stock has a market cap of $560.62 million, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 2.18.

Insider Activity at Navitas Semiconductor

Institutional Trading of Navitas Semiconductor

In other Navitas Semiconductor news, COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 103,538 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $453,496.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 990,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,339,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Navitas Semiconductor news, COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 103,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $453,496.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 990,862 shares in the company, valued at $4,339,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 258,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $1,133,579.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,477,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,850,100.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 730,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,093,643 over the last 90 days. 35.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teramo Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 220.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,236 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,044,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,741,000 after buying an additional 9,185 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits used in power conversion and charging. It operates in the United States, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Belgium, China, Taiwan, and the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in El Segundo, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.