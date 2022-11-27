Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Shares Gap Down to $20.08

Shares of Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.08, but opened at $19.34. Nayax shares last traded at $19.05, with a volume of 1,125 shares traded.

Nayax Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Nayax in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Nayax in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Nayax in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Nayax in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,072,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nayax in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,107,000.

About Nayax

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform worldwide. The company offers VPOS TOUCH that provides contactless and contact payment options; VPOS FUSION, a cashless payment card reader; ONYX, a contactless card reader and telemetry device; AMIT 3.0, a M2M vending telemetry solution; NOVA 156, a points of sale(POS)-handheld smart POS terminal; NOVA 125,a combined dual interface product with a printer and a barcode scanner; NOVA 55, an android-based that enables clearing payments using swipe, contactless, and contact payment methods, as well as accepting alternative payment methods, such as digital wallets and tap on pay; and NOVA 45 and NOVA 40, a handheld mini smart terminals for attended POS.

