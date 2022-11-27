Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Stock Position Lessened by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $3,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nelnet in the first quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nelnet in the second quarter worth $26,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Nelnet by 25.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nelnet by 15.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Nelnet in the first quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Nelnet alerts:

Nelnet Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NNI stock opened at $98.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.36. Nelnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.94 and a fifty-two week high of $99.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 58.22, a current ratio of 58.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75.

Nelnet Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Nelnet

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Nelnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.15%.

In related news, insider William J. Munn sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $121,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,496.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NNI. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Nelnet from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nelnet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Nelnet

(Get Rating)

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.