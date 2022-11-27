Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.15

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 11515 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Neptune Digital Assets Trading Up 3.3 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.23. The stock has a market cap of C$19.36 million and a PE ratio of 7.75. The company has a current ratio of 73.24, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Neptune Digital Assets Company Profile

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It invests in digital asset ecosystem, including Bitcoin mining, staking cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance, yield farming, and liquidity mining, as well as operates blockchain nodes and other associated blockchain technology projects.

