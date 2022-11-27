Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Shares Gap Down to $1.77

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.77, but opened at $1.67. Newegg Commerce shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 1,516 shares.

Newegg Commerce Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newegg Commerce

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Newegg Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Newegg Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Newegg Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Newegg Commerce by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Newegg Commerce by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newegg Commerce Company Profile

Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video, home audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; Xbox, Playstation, legacy gaming, and gaming titles; and home networking, commercial networking, server and components, and smart home products.

