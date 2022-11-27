Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Shares Up 3.2%

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.45 and last traded at $5.45. 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 233,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NEXA shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nexa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Nexa Resources from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Nexa Resources Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.23 million, a PE ratio of 5.34, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.15.

Institutional Trading of Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources ( NYSE:NEXA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.81). Nexa Resources had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $702.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.06 million. On average, analysts forecast that Nexa Resources S.A. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEXA. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nexa Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Nexa Resources by 21.2% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nexa Resources in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the first quarter valued at about $138,000. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. The company also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper cement, lead, sulfuric acid, sulfur dioxide, copper sulfate, and limestone deposits. It owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the State of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

