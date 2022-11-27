NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Stock Price Up 4.1%

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.84 and last traded at $5.81. Approximately 3,935 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 546,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextDecade from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

NextDecade Stock Up 2.9 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.42. The stock has a market cap of $828.80 million, a P/E ratio of -21.26 and a beta of 1.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextDecade

NextDecade Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEXT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NextDecade during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NextDecade by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,847,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,230,000 after purchasing an additional 975,934 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextDecade in the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Salient Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextDecade in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of NextDecade by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 71,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 39,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

