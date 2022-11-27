NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Down 3.9%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.97 and last traded at $10.15. Approximately 310,442 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 67,236,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NIO shares. UBS Group lowered NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on NIO from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on NIO from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on NIO from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NIO from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.96.

NIO Stock Down 3.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIO

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 32.66% and a negative net margin of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 368,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 30,788 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter worth $287,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,202,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,588,000 after purchasing an additional 251,836 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,370,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,194 shares during the period. 31.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Articles

