Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Stake Lessened by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,032 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $37,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Nordson by 17.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Nordson by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Nordson by 21.5% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 191,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,692,000 after purchasing an additional 33,877 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Nordson by 1.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 372,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 52.3% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,573,000 after purchasing an additional 19,624 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Nordson

In related news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total transaction of $321,870.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,118 shares in the company, valued at $243,142.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total transaction of $982,890.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,179,464.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total value of $321,870.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,142.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nordson Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Nordson to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.20.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $236.08 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $194.89 and a 12-month high of $271.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.83.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

