Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.35

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.35 and last traded at $15.30, with a volume of 14169 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.13.

Several analysts have issued reports on NWBI shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Northwest Bancshares to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Northwest Bancshares Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Northwest Bancshares ( NASDAQ:NWBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 24.18%. On average, research analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 79.21%.

In related news, CFO William W. Harvey sold 28,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $424,910.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 191,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,100.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Timothy B. Fannin sold 24,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $363,038.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,432.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William W. Harvey sold 28,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $424,910.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,886,100.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWBI. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Northwest Bancshares by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,244 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,341,413 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $17,009,000 after acquiring an additional 614,164 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,808 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 53,656 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,723 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

