Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,029 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.8% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 44,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 985,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,567,000 after acquiring an additional 68,300 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 30.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 349,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,656,000 after acquiring an additional 81,651 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 117,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 25,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.6% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. 57.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NCLH shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Norwegian Cruise Line from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $16.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $23.90.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 180.24% and a negative net margin of 88.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 44,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $788,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 231,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,144,698.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 44,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $788,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 231,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,144,698.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 58,072 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $1,064,459.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,344,418 shares in the company, valued at $24,643,181.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 222,709 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,342. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

