Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Novartis were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 5.2% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 1.0% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 12.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Novartis from CHF 81 to CHF 78 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.45.

Novartis Trading Up 0.5 %

Novartis Profile

Shares of NVS opened at $87.71 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $74.09 and a 12-month high of $94.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

