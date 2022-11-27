Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Shares Gap Down to $1.04

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.04, but opened at $0.96. Nutex Health shares last traded at $0.97, with a volume of 12,832 shares trading hands.

Nutex Health Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutex Health

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutex Health in the second quarter worth about $3,237,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Nutex Health in the third quarter worth about $1,228,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutex Health by 99.1% in the third quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 816,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 406,508 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Nutex Health by 23.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 755,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 141,287 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutex Health in the second quarter worth about $839,000. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nutex Health

Nutex Health, Inc operates as a technology-enabled healthcare services company. It operates through two divisions: Hospital division and Population Health Management division. The Hospital division implements and operates health care models, including micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals, and hospital outpatient departments.

