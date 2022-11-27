Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) rose 3.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $83.21 and last traded at $82.84. Approximately 58,085 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,590,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.05.

NTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Nutrien from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank cut shares of Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.71.

The firm has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 13.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Nutrien during the first quarter worth $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 55.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 239.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

