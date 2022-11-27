Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Shares Gap Up to $31.95

Shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.95, but opened at $32.70. Nuvalent shares last traded at $32.24, with a volume of 130 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Nuvalent from $28.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Nuvalent Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.57.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Nuvalent

In other news, Director Matthew Shair sold 13,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $241,452.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,149,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,463,846.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $63,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew Shair sold 13,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $241,452.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,149,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,463,846.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,503 shares of company stock valued at $3,957,404. 15.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Nuvalent by 35.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nuvalent by 14.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nuvalent by 59.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Nuvalent by 65.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Nuvalent in the third quarter worth about $114,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuvalent

(Get Rating)

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase I/II clinical trial.

See Also

