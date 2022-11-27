O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 748 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,883 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VEEV. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.74.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total value of $1,694,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,521.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,096,397. Company insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $185.66 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.02 and a 52 week high of $297.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a PE ratio of 76.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.81.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.11). Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

