O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 520,399 New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 520,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of New Gold at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of New Gold by 6.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 69,315,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385,529 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of New Gold by 48.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,612,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,903,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421,488 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Gold by 12.8% in the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 15,625,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,465 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of New Gold by 11.5% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,250,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,326 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Gold by 132.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,950,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $1.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. New Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.15 million, a PE ratio of -22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New Gold Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NGD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised New Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1.00 to $1.25 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.42.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

