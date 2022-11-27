O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,924 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of ARC Document Solutions worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 21.6% in the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 31,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 10.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. 48.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARC stock opened at $2.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.74. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $4.18. The company has a market capitalization of $128.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.31.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ARC Document Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARC Document Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

