O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 389 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 472.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.60.

In other news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $578,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,670. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE AMN opened at $122.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.70. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.75 and a 52-week high of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.32.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.20. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

