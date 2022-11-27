O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Invests $553,000 in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 43.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 491,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,635,000 after acquiring an additional 149,614 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter valued at about $302,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter valued at about $3,212,000. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 8.3% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total value of $146,898.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at $431,251.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total value of $146,898.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at $431,251.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total transaction of $855,254.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,118.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 1.1 %

BATS:CBOE opened at $126.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.06 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $442.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.61 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBOE has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.71.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

See Also

