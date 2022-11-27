O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 10.9% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.4% in the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 10,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 4.0% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.6% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.0% in the second quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 25,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Carrier Global to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Carrier Global Trading Up 0.1 %

CARR opened at $44.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.91. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $57.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 17.55%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.49%.

Carrier Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

