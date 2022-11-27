O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,440 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 28.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 283,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,043,000 after buying an additional 63,301 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the second quarter valued at $230,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the first quarter valued at $203,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 40.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 109,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 31,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the second quarter valued at $513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

TLK opened at $25.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $33.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.43.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

