O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 265.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WD Rutherford LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 90 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 89.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ULTA shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $485.71.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $448.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $411.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $403.00. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $330.80 and a 12-month high of $451.48. The stock has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.74. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 64.33%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Stories

