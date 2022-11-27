O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 4,689 Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,689 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Centerra Gold were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGAU. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Centerra Gold by 125.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 13,233 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Centerra Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $408,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 145.3% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 67,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 40,049 shares in the last quarter. 37.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CGAU. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank downgraded Centerra Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

Centerra Gold Trading Down 2.2 %

Centerra Gold Cuts Dividend

Shares of CGAU opened at $5.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.50. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $10.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.63%.

Centerra Gold Profile

(Get Rating)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.