O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 823 Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,725,000. abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $706,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $600,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,036,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RRX opened at $129.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.31. Regal Rexnord Co. has a one year low of $108.28 and a one year high of $176.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is 24.56%.

RRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regal Rexnord in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Regal Rexnord from $174.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Regal Rexnord Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Featured Articles

