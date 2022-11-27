Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Oasis Petroleum Stock Performance
NYSE:OAS opened at $0.12 on Friday. Oasis Petroleum has a 52 week low of $79.31 and a 52 week high of $181.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.12.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum stock. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 570,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,348,000. Oasis Petroleum makes up about 12.5% of Inscription Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Inscription Capital LLC owned about 2.90% of Oasis Petroleum as of its most recent SEC filing.
About Oasis Petroleum
Oasis Petroleum, Inc is an independent exploration and production company with quality and sustainable long-lived assets in the Williston and Delaware Basins. The Company is uniquely positioned with a best-in-class balance sheet and is focused on rigorous capital discipline and generating free cash flow by operating efficiently, safely and responsibly to develop its unconventional onshore oil-rich resources in the continental United States.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oasis Petroleum (OAS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.