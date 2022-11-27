OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.72

OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.72 and last traded at $7.72, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OERLF shares. UBS Group cut their target price on OC Oerlikon from CHF 12.20 to CHF 11.90 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on OC Oerlikon from CHF 8.50 to CHF 8 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

OC Oerlikon Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.83.

About OC Oerlikon

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Surface Solutions and Polymer Processing Solutions. The Surface Solutions segment supplies advanced materials and surface technologies for components and tools used in range of industrial applications.

