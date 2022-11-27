OLO (NYSE:OLO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut OLO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on OLO from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on OLO from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut OLO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OLO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.92.
Shares of OLO stock opened at $7.11 on Friday. OLO has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $27.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.63 and a beta of 1.17.
Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.
