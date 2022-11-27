OLO (NYSE:OLO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut OLO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on OLO from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on OLO from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut OLO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OLO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.92.

Shares of OLO stock opened at $7.11 on Friday. OLO has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $27.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OLO by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,795,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,388,000 after buying an additional 1,446,531 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in OLO by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,600,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,221 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in OLO by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,076,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,009,000 after acquiring an additional 114,803 shares during the period. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in OLO by 39.9% in the second quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 5,524,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,531,000 after buying an additional 1,576,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in OLO by 185.1% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,318,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,016,000 after buying an additional 3,453,136 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

