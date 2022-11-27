ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Stock Holdings Raised by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 203.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,612 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $6,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $438,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 280,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,788,000 after purchasing an additional 85,640 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 74,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 26,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OGS shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONE Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.80.

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $61,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,255.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ONE Gas stock opened at $88.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.60. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.37 and a 52-week high of $92.26.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $359.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.05 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 8.88%. ONE Gas’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 62.31%.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

