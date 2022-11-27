Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,778 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OPCH. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,015,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,529,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 173.8% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 912,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,344,000 after acquiring an additional 578,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 8.3% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on OPCH. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Option Care Health from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Barrington Research increased their target price on Option Care Health from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

In related news, Director R Carter Pate sold 1,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $61,638.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,054,094.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $28.84 on Friday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a one year low of $21.32 and a one year high of $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.89.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.38 million. Equities research analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

