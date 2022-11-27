Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

NYSE:ORN opened at $2.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.56. Orion Group has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $4.41. The company has a market capitalization of $78.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,311,111 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 399,467 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Orion Group by 247.8% during the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 37,955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 27,041 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Orion Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,264,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 204,322 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Orion Group by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 105,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 28,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Orion Group by 95.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 537,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 263,261 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

