ORIX (NYSE:IX) Shares Gap Up to $78.44

Shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $78.44, but opened at $80.39. ORIX shares last traded at $80.38, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com cut ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

ORIX Trading Up 2.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Orix sold 3,750,000 shares of ORIX stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $329,062,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,238,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,185,131.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of ORIX in the 3rd quarter worth $8,928,000. Strategic Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ORIX by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ORIX by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of ORIX by 57.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ORIX by 6.6% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

