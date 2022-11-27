Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Shares Gap Down to $19.94

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.94, but opened at $19.36. Outset Medical shares last traded at $19.69, with a volume of 72 shares traded.

OM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Outset Medical to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $33.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.86. The company has a market capitalization of $971.03 million, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.60.

In other Outset Medical news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $36,442.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 31,044 shares in the company, valued at $589,836. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Outset Medical news, Director James F. Hinrichs purchased 7,500 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $133,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,397.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $36,442.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 31,044 shares in the company, valued at $589,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,049 shares of company stock worth $938,410. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OM. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Outset Medical by 8.6% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 7.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 1.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 183,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. BRR OpCo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 7.4% in the first quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 120,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 6.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

