Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Stock Holdings Increased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 341,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,550 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.13% of Ovintiv worth $15,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 7.1% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 20.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 5.2% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 1.3% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 7.6% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ovintiv

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $146,146.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,692.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Price Performance

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

Ovintiv stock opened at $55.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.83. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.52 and a 1 year high of $63.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.47 and a 200-day moving average of $50.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on OVV. Cowen increased their price objective on Ovintiv to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet cut Ovintiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ovintiv from $78.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.