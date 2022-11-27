PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Down 3.9%

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.83 and last traded at $9.86. 121,092 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,682,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.26.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAGS. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.27.

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $794.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.04 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 18.02%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAGS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,721,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352,682 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,458,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,118,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667,094 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,291,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,124,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,309 shares in the last quarter. 47.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

