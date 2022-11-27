Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Palomar were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Palomar by 322.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after buying an additional 67,213 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Palomar by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 962,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,990,000 after purchasing an additional 64,806 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Palomar by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,633,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,512,000 after purchasing an additional 32,307 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Palomar by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 764,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,914,000 after purchasing an additional 30,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 17.7% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 184,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,886,000 after purchasing an additional 27,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Jon Christianson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.11, for a total value of $558,660.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 84,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,900,104.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Jon Christianson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.11, for a total transaction of $558,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 84,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,900,104.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total value of $85,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,914.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,737 shares of company stock worth $1,914,350. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLMR. JMP Securities downgraded Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Palomar from $86.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Palomar from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Palomar from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palomar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.83.

NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $60.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.49. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $95.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 0.02.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

