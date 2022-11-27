Parker Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Parker Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 253.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,340 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,753 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 0.7% of Parker Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Parker Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $939,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,993.8% in the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 70,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after purchasing an additional 67,270 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,017,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,027.5% in the second quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 160,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,028,000 after purchasing an additional 152,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ervin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Stock Performance
AMZN opened at $93.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $952.94 billion, a PE ratio of 85.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.39. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.87 and a fifty-two week high of $181.68.
Insider Activity
In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at $53,844,078.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 303,988 shares of company stock worth $11,164,283 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.40.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
