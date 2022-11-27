Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 3,656 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 4,305 shares.The stock last traded at $7.89 and had previously closed at $7.74.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Partner Communications in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Partner Communications Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Partner Communications
Partner Communications Company Profile
Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Partner Communications (PTNR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for Partner Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partner Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.