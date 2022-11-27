Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 3,656 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 4,305 shares.The stock last traded at $7.89 and had previously closed at $7.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Partner Communications in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Partner Communications alerts:

Partner Communications Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Partner Communications

Partner Communications Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Partner Communications by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,011 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Partner Communications by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,798 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Partner Communications by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 9,860 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Partner Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Partner Communications by 241.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,399 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 27,869 shares during the last quarter. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Partner Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partner Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.