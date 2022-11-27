Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Shares Up 4%

Shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) shot up 4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.46 and last traded at $1.42. 21,197 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,531,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.
PSFE has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Paysafe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $2.25 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Paysafe to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of Paysafe from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.57.
Paysafe Stock Up 5.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.89.
Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.
