Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Shares Up 4%

Shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) shot up 4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.46 and last traded at $1.42. 21,197 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,531,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSFE has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Paysafe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $2.25 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Paysafe to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of Paysafe from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.57.

Get Paysafe alerts:

Paysafe Stock Up 5.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paysafe

Paysafe Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSFE. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Paysafe in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paysafe in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Paysafe in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paysafe in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Paysafe in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.51% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.