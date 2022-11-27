Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.04

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.04 and last traded at $27.03, with a volume of 1266 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.30.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PERI has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Perion Network Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.78.
Perion Network Company Profile
Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.
