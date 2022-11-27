Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.04

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.04 and last traded at $27.03, with a volume of 1266 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PERI has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Perion Network Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Perion Network Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Perion Network by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Perion Network by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Perion Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Perion Network in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. 47.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.