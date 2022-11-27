Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.84 and last traded at $20.78. Approximately 982 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 343,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Stock Up 4.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.07.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.081 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 3,075,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,229,000 after purchasing an additional 985,353 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $374,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Santa Monica Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $1,412,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 79,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 22,780 shares during the last quarter.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

