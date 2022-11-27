Personal Capital Advisors Corp Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,922.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,194,168 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,135,136 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.7% of Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $126,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 217 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. now owns 72 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 575 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $93.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.87 and a 52 week high of $181.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.23.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.40.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 303,988 shares of company stock worth $11,164,283 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

