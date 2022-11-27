PetroNeft Resources (LON:PTR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.45

Shares of PetroNeft Resources plc (LON:PTR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.52 ($0.01), with a volume of 1133632 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.75 ($0.01).
PetroNeft Resources Stock Down 40.0 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13.
PetroNeft Resources Company Profile
PetroNeft Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Russia. The company primarily holds a 90% operating interest in Licence 67 covering 2,447 square kilometers located in the Tomsk Oblast; and 50% operating interest in Licence 61 that covers 4,991 square kilometers in the Tomsk Oblast.
