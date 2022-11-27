Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 8,111 shares.The stock last traded at $11.93 and had previously closed at $11.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised Pharming Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Pharming Group Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $767.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68 and a beta of -0.30.

Pharming Group Company Profile

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

