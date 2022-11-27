Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Shares Gap Down to $58.30

Shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $58.30, but opened at $56.79. Piedmont Lithium shares last traded at $52.97, with a volume of 3,638 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Monday, September 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.50.

In other news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 7,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $458,775.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,079,432.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 6,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $350,053.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,829,508.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 7,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $458,775.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,079,432.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 480 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 228.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 815 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. 50.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

