PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Shares Gap Up to $27.77

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.77, but opened at $28.82. PLDT shares last traded at $28.54, with a volume of 1,082 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of PLDT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.41.
PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.
