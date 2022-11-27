PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Shares Gap Up to $27.77

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.77, but opened at $28.82. PLDT shares last traded at $28.54, with a volume of 1,082 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of PLDT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Get PLDT alerts:

PLDT Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.41.

Institutional Trading of PLDT

PLDT Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in PLDT by 658.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in PLDT by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PLDT by 653.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in PLDT by 1,869.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PLDT in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. 3.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PLDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.