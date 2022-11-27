Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CFO Sells $266,929.30 in Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $266,929.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,503 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,570.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Patrick John Jermain sold 1,833 shares of Plexus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total value of $189,568.86.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Patrick John Jermain sold 2,500 shares of Plexus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.20, for a total value of $253,000.00.

PLXS opened at $108.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.34 and a 200 day moving average of $89.71. Plexus Corp. has a 52-week low of $72.88 and a 52-week high of $109.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLXS. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Plexus from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark raised their target price on Plexus to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Plexus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Plexus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Plexus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLXS. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 292.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

